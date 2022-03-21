$61.48 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $253.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $92.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.