70,000 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. 4,323,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,170. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

