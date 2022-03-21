$847.84 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will report $847.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

