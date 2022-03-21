9,760 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 45.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 59.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.