A SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 28th

A SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 28th. A SPAC I Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During A SPAC I Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A SPAC I Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

