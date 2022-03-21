Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00.

SPT stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. 491,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,621. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 294.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 66.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.