Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.84. 43,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,381. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

