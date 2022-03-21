AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

ABBV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.79. 91,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $159.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

