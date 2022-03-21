AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.95

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.95 and last traded at $159.79, with a volume of 91624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

The firm has a market cap of $282.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

