Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Abiomed worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.33 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.