ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of ABM Industries worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

