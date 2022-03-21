Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.