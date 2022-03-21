Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.03.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.45. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

