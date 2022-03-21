Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.4% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.78. 46,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,138. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.45. The company has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

