Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.45. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

