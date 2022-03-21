Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

ACN opened at $323.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.45. Accenture has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

