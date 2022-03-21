ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $61.80

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.80, but opened at $60.00. ACM Research shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research shares are set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $14,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 13,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.