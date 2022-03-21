ACoconut Hits One Day Volume of $37,601.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $343,226.12 and approximately $37,601.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

