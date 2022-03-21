ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading Up 8.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.
About ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACON S2 Acquisition (STWOU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.