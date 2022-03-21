Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $721,462.86

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Actinium has a market capitalization of $721,462.86 and approximately $10,921.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,946,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

