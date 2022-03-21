Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 259,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 240,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

