Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 10%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.22. The company has a market cap of £10.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.
Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)
