Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,504 shares during the period. Adient comprises 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Adient worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.66. 101,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,228. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

