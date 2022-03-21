Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $647.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $453.33 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

