Adtalem Global Education Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 197.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 372.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.