AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MINC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 452.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

MINC opened at $47.15 on Monday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

