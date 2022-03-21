AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,874 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.34%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

