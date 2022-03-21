AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM opened at $385.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

