AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $346.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

