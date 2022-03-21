AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $208.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

