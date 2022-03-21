AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.