AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,640 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

