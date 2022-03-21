AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 742 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $442.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

