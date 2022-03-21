AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,862 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $588,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $85,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

