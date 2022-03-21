AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.44 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

