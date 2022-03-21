AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.87 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.