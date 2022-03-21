AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.