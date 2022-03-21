AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $212.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

