AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

