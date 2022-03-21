AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $31.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

