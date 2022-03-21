AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

