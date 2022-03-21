AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

