AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

