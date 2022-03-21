AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.11% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 662,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 562,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 172,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

