AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $130.84 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

