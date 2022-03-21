AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 314.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,828,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $89.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.