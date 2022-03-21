AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western Union worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE WU opened at $18.00 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.