AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG opened at $37.91 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

