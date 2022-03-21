AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $83.98 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

