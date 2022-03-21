AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

